BBC suspends journalism in Russia after country predicts prison for those who “discredit” army

(credit: AFP)

The British public communication company BBC announced, this Friday (4/3), that it suspended journalistic coverage inside Russia. The announcement came after Moscow’s parliament introduced legislation providing for severe penalties for publishing “false information” about the invasion of Ukraine.

Deputies unanimously approved an amendment that provides for a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for news that seeks to “discredit” the Armed Forces, paving the way for the approval of a text that severely punishes those who publish “false information” about the Army.

“This legislation appears to criminalize the process of independent journalism. It leaves us with no choice but to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff in the Russian Federation while we assess all the implications,” explained the director-general. from the broadcaster, Tim Davie.

Davie said he didn’t want to “expose his journalists to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs.” However, “our news service from BBC in Russian will continue to operate from outside Russia,” he said.

Committed to “making information accurate and independent for the entire world, including the millions of Russians who use our news services,” its journalists “in Ukraine and around the world will continue to report on the invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

Audience for the broadcaster’s Russian-language news portal has more than tripled since the invasion began, to an average of 10.7 million visits per week, compared with the same period a year earlier.

In contrast, the number of visitors in Russia to the English-language portal bbc.com up 252% to 423,000 last week.