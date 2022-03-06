Bolsonaro government ‘understands reasons’ for the invasion, says Russia

Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin during a meeting in February (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil’s votes against Moscow in different instances of the United Nations (UN) were downplayed by the Russian ambassador, Gennady Gatilov.

According to him, the government of Jair Bolsonaro “understands” the reasons why the Kremlin carries out its military operation in Ukraine.

Brazil voted alongside the United States and other Western powers in draft resolutions criticizing Russia. This occurred both at the UN General Assembly and at the Human Rights Council.

Contradiction

After supporting the resolution that creates a commission of inquiry to examine crimes in Ukraine, Itamaraty asked for the floor to criticize the proposal and say that it was not the most appropriate.

The Brazilian government has also criticized sanctions and the shipment of weapons by Western powers, as well as pointing out that Russia’s legitimate interests must be considered.

“It is up to each country to take positions. But, for us, the Brazilians understood the objectives of our operation and the reasons why we did it”, declared Gatilov, to UOL.

Also according to the ambassador, Moscow does not want to occupy Ukraine. “That is out of the question. What we want is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine,” he insisted.

The diplomat blamed NATO and refused to use the word “war” to describe what is happening in Ukraine. “This is a special military operation, which is legitimate,” he pondered.

The ambassador insisted on minimizing the Brazilian vote, in favor of the Americans. “I don’t think the vote reflects all the nuances of the Brazilian position,” he said. For him, Brazil “explained its position”.

“We know that many countries have been pressured by the US and Western allies. We know that these countries have gone to the capitals. Not all of them are in a position to resist. But that does not mean that they completely agree with what is happening in Ukraine and US policies,” said Gatilov. .