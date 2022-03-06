Bolsonaro’s departure Russia delayed warning of war to Brazilians in Ukraine

Meeting between Bolsonaro and Putin (photo: Alan Santos/PR)

The Planalto Palace vetoed the issuance of an alert for Brazilians living in Ukraine to leave the country, days before President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia. The recommendation, made by the consular sector – which takes care of assistance to Brazilians abroad, was that the Itamaraty issue the alert, based on an assessment of scenarios carried out by the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The information is from the columnist of The globe Crazy Gaspar.

The notice should recommend that Brazilians leave Ukraine, by their own means, as soon as possible, given the situation of political instability in the region. He also warned that Brazilian citizens should avoid traveling to the Eastern European country.

Several countries had already issued similar alerts, including the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

According to the columnist, there was no formal justification for the veto. However, at Itamaraty, the attitude was understood as a way to avoid negative reactions from Russia on the eve of President Jair Bolsonaro’s official visit to Moscow.

She recalls that on February 13, the Brazilian ambassador in Kiev, Norton Rapesta, declared to GloboNews that the situation in Ukraine was normal and that there was no reason to fear a war.

Only on February 24, when the Russian-Ukraine attacks had already begun, an alert was released on the official channels and social networks of the Brazilian Embassy in Ukraine.

“Dear Brazilians, after a series of attacks on military and strategic targets throughout the country, the situation in most Ukrainian regions is currently relatively stable. In this context, the embassy recommends that Brazilians who can travel by their own means to other countries in western Ukraine to do so as soon as possible, after informing themselves about the local security situation,” the text read.

* Internship under supervision