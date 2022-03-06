Brazilian ambassador leaves Ukraine

The Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine, Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, will begin to carry out his work from Moldova, a country in which he also holds the position of ambassador, and the assistance to Brazilians who try to leave the country invaded by Russia will undergo a reorganization, he informed. the Itamaraty in a note this Friday.

According to the ministry, the temporary changes are due to the “deterioration of security conditions in Ukraine” and are intended to expand the role of the post on the routes most used by Brazilians leaving Ukrainian territory.

“The ambassador of Brazil to the Republic of Ukraine, Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, who accumulates the role of ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, will manage the embassy and take care of political analysis from Chisinau, capital of that country. country, where a consular service center for Brazilian citizens evacuated from Ukrainian territory is already in operation”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Brazilian citizens in Ukraine continue to have the support of local officials at the embassy in Kiev, as well as the Brazilian embassies in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to operate support centers for Brazilians who are leaving Ukraine,” he added. .

Also according to the Itamaraty, the service center in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, as well as the task force to support Brazilians in Ukraine, will be coordinated by the Brazilian ambassador in Sarajevo, Lineu Pupo de Paula, who is temporarily transferred to Lviv.