Brazilian who lives in Germany campaigns and faces more than 48 hours on the road to help Ukrainians | Acre

Revolt, solidarity and love to the next. These were the feelings that made physical therapist Lucemir Nere Passarinho, 43, drop everything and hit the road to help Ukrainians who are suffering from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Nere was born in the municipality of Sena Madureira, in the interior of Acre, and has lived in Germany for 27 years, in the city of Lübeck. To try to help, the physical therapist left Germany for Przemyśl, Poland, which is 1,122.6 kilometers away from Germany. He says he left home on Wednesday (2) and should arrive at the border this Saturday (5).

“I decided to go out and help, I couldn’t stand to see those people there at the border lying on the cold ground, in the snow, without a roof, without a tent, without anything at all, I was very moved and decided to simply put diesel in the car, pack a tiny suitcase and help. In the situation they [ucranianos] are this is the only way they can help,” he said.

Nere says that he went to Germany to study medicine, graduated in physiotherapy and has had a clinic in Lübeck for 15 years. Ever since he heard about the war, he says that she felt the urge to do something for people.

“I was very touched by the situation that Ukrainians are going through. I made a campaign and posted a video on whatsapp and on my clinic page. I said that anyone who wanted to help could, and that the next day I would travel to help. Then friends and patients saw and made packages with clothes, medicines, toilet paper, diapers for children and left them at the clinic. The next day I loaded everything into the car and left,” he says.

He says that as it is very cold there and he does not know the road, in addition to being very busy, the trip is very tiring and long, with some stops for rest.

“I have to focus on the trip because there are a lot of people on the road. One of the main reasons that moved me and that led me to make this decision to go to the border to help is that the Ukrainian people are very peaceful, so it’s really worth it, ” evaluates.

The Acre native remembers that when he heard about the war, he immediately thought of a way to help and decided to create a support network to help the Ukrainians.

“People are losing their homes, family members are being shot in the streets, or a bomb is falling on buildings where families live. Innocent people being killed or forced to flee. nothing is working there [Ucrânia], people are now being forced to walk in winter in minus 10 degrees. When I saw these reports, I was very moved. As I have the ability to help, I didn’t think twice.”

The physical therapist has seen the war scenario up close and tells of the sadness he felt when he saw people on the streets, children, women alone, abandoned, crying with their children on their laps, as well as many elderly people along the way.

“At the moment the whole world is looking at Ukraine, but nobody can do anything because the Russian threatened everybody. If anyone intervenes against this invasion of Ukraine, he has already said that there are a lot of atomic bombs and that he is going to start a nuclear war. It is understandable why other countries will not help. The only way you can help is by giving food, shelter, medicine, that kind of assistance, and that’s what people are able to give. Ukrainians are suffering, experiencing a lot of need and fear,” he adds.

Neri doesn’t know anyone in Ukraine, but he remembers that he had a rough start when he decided to live permanently in Germany. He says he started traveling when he was 17 and went to Portugal, Spain, England, France, but when he arrived in Germany he fell in love and decided to stay.

“I have no family in Ukraine or acquaintances, but when I arrived in Germany, everything was very difficult, I didn’t understand the language, I spoke very little English and everything I tried to do went wrong, very difficult. So I understand what they’re going through, in the sense of feeling alone with no one to support them.”

He laments and says that when you are a foreigner and arrive in another country, people don’t usually help much, depending on the country.

“Especially when you’re a foreigner, coming from a third world country, like me, most people think you can do them some harm. So, there is always a barrier, there are always closed doors, it is very difficult. If you don’t have someone to take your hand and lead you and teach you, you can’t do it alone, it’s very difficult. I went through these difficulties in the beginning and I want to try to help others in any way I can,” he declares.

The Acre native recalls that he has had contact with other refugees and that he always helps in any way he can.

“I’ve had contact, mainly with those from Syria. There are many people from Syria who seek assistance from the German government, these people cannot work, but they earn an apartment, food, money for clothes, they receive medical assistance, courses to learn to speak German.

In the times when it has already helped, it has given the opportunity of an internship in its physiotherapy clinic.

“Refugees receive a letter to look for a company where they can do an internship, I have had several interns from Syria, they are people like you and me, normal people, but who are in a difficult situation.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in the early hours of February 24, has already caused death and destruction in a war scenario. It is the biggest military attack by one country against another since the end of World War II.

