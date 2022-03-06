British employees have to go out in plain clothes for fear of being picked up by passengers

British Boeing 777-200 – Image: Nabil Molinari, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0, via Flickr





After a problem with British Airways (BA) systems that led to the cancellation of several flights, some passengers were irritated to the point of spitting on employees who, in fear, had to leave London airport in plain clothes.

All short-haul BA flights from Heathrow were canceled Saturday, while everything from the passenger-facing website and app to essential departure control systems was affected by the system failure.

With the failure, British Airways employees were spit on and subjected to abuse, while others were forced to remove their uniforms to escape Heathrow Airport without being surrounded by angry passengers.

Employees had to stay at the airport and advise passengers with disabilities that they would have to sleep on site and also watch parents put their children to sleep on top of their luggage.

The meltdown was caused by a major IT incident that the GMB union attributes to the airline’s decision to outsource its technical support to India in 2016. British Airways suffered a massive IT failure in 2017, had its systems hacked a year later and I still haven’t said what the cause of the last collapse was.

“It didn’t have to be this way – but the underinvestment in the business, plus the decision in 2016 to lay off hundreds of dedicated and loyal IT staff and outsource the work to India are taking their toll”said the union. “Our experienced, dedicated and hardworking members fear this is just the tip of the iceberg for the airline, with a summer of chaos.

In a statement, British Airways took the blame for the problems: “We are sorry to our customers, it has been a very difficult week and we can only apologize for any further disruption they may experience tonight. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we provide up-to-date information on what is happening.”





