Chat on GloboNews is positive and should happen every day

A disagreement between Carlos Alberto Sardenberg and Guga Chacra about Ukraine, in ‘Em Pauta’ on Thursday (3), made Globonews headline in the press and commented on social networks.







Sardenberg and Chacra: divergence is part of journalism Photo: Photomontage: Blog TV Room

We did not witness a fight, as some vehicles propagated. It was a healthy disagreement. A specialist in geopolitics, Guga ‘dared’ to present a realistic view of Russia’s political and military power and challenge countries like Ukraine, which make decisions – such as applying for membership in the European Union and NATO – without considering the predictable reaction of their neighbor , a nuclear power that opposes Western power.

Sardenberg was exaggeratedly irritated. Guga didn’t even contest it, he just broadened the discussion on the topic. The veteran’s reaction (“No need to teach me about this, okay? It’s a well-known theory, I know this very well here.”) was disproportionate to the mood of the debate. In fact, they didn’t even debate, they just commented.

When he was attacked, Guga used the reply to clarify his argument. Sardenberg tried to speak at the same time. It was at this moment that the correspondent in New York became irritated. “I’m talking now”, said Guga. He was right to complain about the intervention attempt, as he was silent during his colleague’s explanation.

The repercussion of this false controversy highlights precisely GloboNews’ biggest editorial problem: the lack of plurality. Sometimes, the broadcaster puts up to 6 commentators on the air at the same time and, surprisingly, they all have the same thought on the subject under discussion. The necessary divergence that promotes the diversity of interpretations and ideas about facts and public figures is lacking. A basic rule of journalism is the contradictory.

On January 1, 2021, a similar episode also generated an echo in the media and on the internet. In the same ‘Em Pauta’, commentators Gerson Camarotti and Demétrio Magnoli argued for defending opposing positions in relation to the rules of social distance imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. Both points of view were interesting, unfortunately, the ‘climate’ overshadowed the debate. What should be routine – the democratic clash of different opinions – is an exception and arouses astonishment.

GloboNews journalism presents itself explicitly as progressive, anti-Bolsonaro, anti-right and, now, anti-Putin. A channel can take ideological positions without this affecting its credibility, it is enough to always make room for ‘the other side’. This was attempted in the early hours of February 24, when Brazilian historian Rodrigo Ianhez, based in Moscow, analyzed the Ukrainian War based on Vladimir Putin’s allegations.

Subsequently, correspondent Jorge Pontual did not hide his displeasure with what he heard. “He calls himself a historian and doesn’t know history,” he said. A gratuitous rudeness. On Twitter, Ianhez said that GloboNews’ own production asked for his interpretation of the conflict from the perspective of the Russian government. The interviewee said he received an apology from the producers who invited him.

For most of its 25 years on the air, the Grupo Globo broadcaster reigned supreme in pay TV. Today, competitors begin to shake their leadership in the Kantar Ibope ranking. More pluralist, CNN Brasil grows in audience with its coverage of the War in Ukraine. The viewer wants and deserves to receive all angles of the news.