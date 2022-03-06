China calls for ‘direct’ talks between Russia and Ukraine – News

China on Saturday called for “direct” negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in a telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the 10th day. of the conflict in Eastern Europe.

This conversation represents the first call between the heads of diplomacy of the two great world powers since Russia began its offensive against Ukraine.

After the start of the Russian intervention, which faces strong resistance from Ukrainian troops, China adopted a diplomatic intermediate position, refusing to condemn the Russian attack after having offered “unlimited” friendship to Ukraine and Russia a month earlier.

“We encourage direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” Wang told Blinken, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

“We hope that the fighting will stop as soon as possible and thus avoid a large-scale humanitarian crisis,” added the Chinese foreign minister, who acknowledged that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will not be an “easy” task.





Blinken told his Chinese counterpart that “the world is watching which countries uphold the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

While the United States and other Western countries have announced tough sanctions against Russia, China is still hesitant to consider the Russo-Ukrainian crisis a war.

“Diplomacy cannot be just European or American, here Chinese diplomacy has a role to play,” defended the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in an interview published in the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

In his conversation with Blinken, Wang said resolving the conflict was “closely related to the security interests of both sides”.

Wang also assured that the United States, NATO and the European Union must negotiate with Russia and “take into account the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion in Russia’s security space”, one of the main demands of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.