Could the conflict between Russia and Ukraine start World War III? – News









O conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the main subject of the news everywhere. Although the battles are concentrated in Eastern Europe, the fear of a generalized war involving other powers scares much of the world.

O R7 spoke with four experts who do not believe in the possibility of a Third World War. Despite the serious dispute on Ukrainian territory, there are still no elements that indicate a military battle similar to the clashes that took place in the early and mid-20th century.

Economist and doctor in international relations Igor Lucena says that despite European and North American authorities raising the issue of a world war, the idea of ​​a confrontation along these lines is still daring.

“I think it’s very daring to talk about World War III today. What we find is a military conflict in Europe, the most serious since the end of the Second World War and the Cold War. However, this view of World War III is somewhat exacerbated.”











The professor of international relations at Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro) Miriam Saraiva, in turn, points out that wars usually have surprising developments and cites the invasion of Ukraine as an example.

“War always has a development that can be surprising. And apparently, the invasion of Ukraine itself was already surprising, as no one thought it could reach this level. If one would eventually find that he [Putin] could get in Donbass, but not so much. Now, I think that from there to a world war is a long way off.”

The professor at Facamp (Faculties of Campinas) James Onnig says that a hypothetical Third World War along the lines of what happened when the clash against Nazism and fascism in the 1930s and 1940s took place will not happen. For the specialist, even so, we are heading towards a major conflict.

“Certainly not along the lines of the Second World War, that is, advancing and retreating troops, face-to-face combat, at the present time I don’t think so. But a theater is being designed that we are really on the way to a confrontation of unimaginable proportions.”

Historian Rodrigo Ianhez, an expert on Russia, explains that it is not possible to say that a Third World War is likely at this time. He believes that everyone involved will do everything to avoid a conflict of this magnitude.

“What is possible, yes. But it is not yet possible to say that it is likely. We will need to see developments and it is clear that this is something all parties will want to avoid by all means.”











This Thursday (3), the French President Emmanuel Macron said the “worst was yet to come” in Ukraine, after a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the Russian president is unyielding and says that his demands on Ukrainians must be accepted in order to reach a ceasefire treaty.

One of Putin’s main requests is that Ukraine not enter the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)an alliance that involves some of the greatest military powers in the world, such as the United States and France.

“It was precisely Russia’s demand — to create a situation of insecurity on its borders. A possible entry of Ukraine into NATO was a threat to Russia’s security, which in the Russians’ view would lead to a possible conflict with NATO”, explains Ianhez.

Article 5 of the Atlantic Alliance points to an immediate defense of all signatories of the agreement in case one of the member states is attacked. In that case, if Ukraine were part of NATO at the time of the Russian offensive, the United States and all 29 other countries would have to face Russia militarily.

“Since the direct involvement of the two biggest war powers, Russia and the USA, is increasingly fierce, I do believe that we are heading towards a world confrontation. I wouldn’t call it the Third War, but a world-scale conflict for hegemony”, says Onnig.











“In a practical way, a Third World War will only exist when NATO is in a military confrontation with Russia”, emphasizes Lucena. “You would be pitting the major powers of Europe and the United States against another power. Then you would be involving at least six atomic-capable nations.”

Although a conflict along the lines of World War III has been ruled out by experts, a period of tension not seen since the Cold War may be brewing.

“What I think is going to happen is to open up a period of tension. […] I don’t think it’s the first step towards the Third World War, but it’s a first step to make countries more tense and starting to want to arm themselves, thinking about defense, which in itself is bad”, concludes Saraiva.









