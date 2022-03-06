Covid-19: in clinical study, arthritis drug reduced mortality – 03/05/2022

Baricitinib, a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, reduced the risk of death of hospitalized patients with covid-19 by 13%, according to a pre-print article (which has not yet been reviewed by other experts), published on the MedRxiv platform. on the 3rd of March.

Between February and December 2021, researchers compared 4,148 hospitalized patients who received some Covid-19 care (corticosteroids and the drug tocilizumab, which works on the immune system) plus baricitinib with 4,008 hospitalized patients who received only care without the drug for arthritis. Of the patients who took baricitinib, 513 people (12%) died within 28 days of randomization, and 546 (14%) died in the control group, the researchers wrote.

According to them, this proportional reduction of 13% in mortality is still lower than that found in previous trials of the drug. In a previous meta-analysis of eight studies, it was associated with a 43% reduction in mortality. However, when adding the study in question to the analysis, the reduction in the risk of death is 20%.

“Adding baricitinib to whatever doctors are currently prescribing is beneficial,” says University of Oxford clinical scientist Martin Landray, one of the study’s principal investigators.

In Brazil, drugs have been released since October.

On January 21, the WHO (World Health Organization) recommended the use of baricitinib for the treatment of covid-19. However, since October 2021, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) had already allowed its use in Brazil to treat “hospitalized adult patients who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or who need high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation. invasive.”

