Death toll in Pakistani suicide attack rises to 62 – News

Friday’s suicide bombing on a Shi’ite mosque in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, claimed by the Islamic State group, has so far left 62 dead, according to an updated toll released by police.

Police released security camera footage showing the moment a man in traditional attire is killed by two police officers as he enters a mosque in the Risaldar district of Peshawar.

He detonated an explosive belt filled with metal pieces that dispersed through the crowded building before the Friday prayer began.

“There are seven unrecognizable bodies, including two amputated feet, which we believe to be the suicide bomber,” said Muhammad Ijaz Khan, chief of police in Peshawar.





“We are trying to establish the author’s identity from DNA tests,” he added.

Ijaz said that among the 62 fatalities were seven children under the age of 10. The previous balance cited 56 dead.

This is the most violent attack in the region since 2018, when an attack – also claimed by IS – against an election rally in Mastung, in southwestern Balochistan province, killed 149 people.

Peshawar, 50 km from the Afghan border, was the scene of daily attacks during the first half of the 2010s, but in recent years, security has improved considerably.

The last such attack took place in November 2018, when 31 people were killed in a suicide bombing in a city market.

Pakistan’s Shias have been targeted by the Islamic State group in the past. The local branch, Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K), has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the country in recent years.

In addition, Pakistan has faced for many years the return of the ‘Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’ (TTP), the Pakistani Taliban, galvanized by the Taliban’s coming to power in Afghanistan in August of last year.



