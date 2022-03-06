Defeated hacker gives player millions of runes

A report published last Friday (4) by a redditor confirmed the return of hackers in Elden Ring’s multiplayer mode. According to user Key_Meaning_9036, defeating the rogue invader generated a bonus of millions in runes, changing the on-screen counter to countless numbers.

One of Soulslike’s main features, the multiplayer mode allows participants to invade opponents’ worlds or be invaded by dark spirits. However, specifically on PC, many malicious users use hacks to do well in PvP confrontations in order to acquire a good percentage of experience faster.

In Elden Ring, an unusual case of hacker invasion caught attention on Reddit. According to a message shared by player Key_Meaning_9036, an absurd amount of runes were acquired after a cheater was defeated, resulting in a cumulative total of over 22 million on the counter.

This was possible thanks to the breaking of “rules” caused by external programs on the PC, capable of exceeding the maximum level limit allowed during raid matchmaking. Check out the shared screenshot below.

