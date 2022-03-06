Democracy versus autocracy – International

“There are weeks when nothing happens; and there are weeks when decades happen.” The president Vladimir Putin blamed the author of that phrase, revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin, for the inclusion of Russian territories in the then-Soviet Republic of Ukraine, in his furious speech to justify the invasion. A week later, Putin experiences the profound meaning of that phrase: a new world emerges from the war, and he does not smile at the Russian autocrat.

The economic sanctions, the flight of companies from doing business with the Russians, the restrictions on social networks and the retaliation against them adopted by the Kremlin, the rupture of the world of arts and sports represent an abrupt and brutal isolation of Russia.

unlike the China, which systematically censors the internet, Russia had a free digital ecosystem. Control was concentrated in the media, in which, incidentally, the siege was closed to the few who remained with relative independence.

Some analysts said the financial sanctions would have a limited impact, because Russia and China have struggled for years to close their foreign transactions at local exchange rates, thereby reducing dependence on the dollar and the euro, the two major global convertible currencies.

The decision of two of the largest Chinese state-owned banks, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China, to restrict their operations with Russia, shows how far this movement is from being completed. China depends on the European market, which is much larger than the Russian one, and on access to the international financial system denominated in dollars.

Economic isolation goes hand in hand with political hardening. Two new laws punish Russians accused of “supporting the enemy” with up to 20 years in prison, and up to 15 years for those who spread “false information about the Armed Forces”. Putin controls the judiciary and these laws are enough to harshly punish criticism or protests against the carnage of Ukrainians and Russians.

The Russian president doesn’t like to be seen breaking the law. He changes the laws to do what he wants. As he has, by law, the power of veto over candidacies, he dominates both Houses of Parliament.

Putin imagined a much more timid response from the West. Before invading, he reduced gas supplies, to put pressure on post-pandemic inflation. You USA have election in November and France next month. He waited for the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany, and cost US$ 11 billion. The UK left the European Union and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was swinging in office.

However, the invasion of Ukraine has given new meaning to NATO’s existence and to the perception that democracy is fighting an existential struggle against autocracy.

* HE IS A COLUMNIST OF ‘ESTADÃO’ AND ANALYST OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS