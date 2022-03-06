Despite Russian military occupation, Ukrainians take to the streets of Kherson to protest | Ukraine and Russia

Hundreds of people took to the streets in central Kherson on Saturday to protest against Russian occupation, despite the city already being dominated by Moscow troops.

Videos show hundreds of protesters gathering to protest the occupation, many of them holding flags as they march and chant. They chant patriotic slogans including “Russians go home” and “Kherson is Ukraine”.

Local media reported that, in response, gunmen fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

With 300,000 inhabitants, the port city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, is strategically located for Russia, due to its proximity to the Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnipro River. It is the first major urban center conquered by Moscow.

Alexey Sandakov, who lives near the center of Kherson, confirmed to Deutsche Welle on Thursday that the Ukrainian administration was still functioning in the city. Over the phone, he said he hadn’t left the house for two days.

“We reinforced the windows and doors,” he said. A camera transmits images from the street. “We saw military vehicles but no ground forces [russa].”

Sandakov and another resident, Artemii Perun, also report looting by Russian soldiers. Perun said he temporarily moved to another part of the city because his apartment on the outskirts was in the area of ​​the fighting.

Russian troops set up roadblocks. “Those who travel alone or in pairs and carry food or medicine can pass. But some were also barred”, says a resident..