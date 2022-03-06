DO NOT eat these 4 foods if you suffer from arthritis; know what they are

THE arthritis It is a disease that affects millions of people around the world. After all, it is an illness that can be caused by many things, and many of them are directly related to the things we eat.

And of course, in the rush of everyday life we ​​don’t think about food or a weight loss diet, let alone preventing something like arthritis.

But if you don’t want this problem to come to you because of the things you eat, there’s going to be a lot that you’ll have to put aside in order to preserve yourself, and we’re going to list a few here for you.

run from sugar

We’re going to have to be a little broad on this first one, because it’s impossible to name just one society in the sugar world that you should avoid or cut down on to avoid arthritis.

But if we are going to choose a bigger villain than the others in this case, we will point out the soda as the main one. After all, nothing that contains so much sugar is as present in people’s lives as he is. Of course, cakes and sweets are a danger too, but how often do you eat cake and how often do you drink soda?

If you’re the type who drinks every day, you need to be careful because arthritis can come along with many other health problems.

Processed and red meats

Processed foods are also a major health hazard and can further attack your arthritis. We know that the famous nuggets, whether market or fast food, are very tempting. Tasty, quick to prepare, but they’ll also make you sick a lot quicker.

Red meat can also have its dangers, especially depending on the way it is prepared, it is always advisable to have lots of vegetables and fruits in your diet to compensate for the meat you end up consuming.

To much salt

And of course, salt is no one’s friend, despite making food delicious. Of course, it’s needed at some point, but overall it’s just there to hurt your arteries and make your arthritis worse.

Foods that are overly salty should be eaten consciously, as overdoing them will do you much more harm than just arthritis, causing you to have blood pressure and heart problems.

Also, be careful not to make the red meat combo with a lot of salt, because then you are putting together the perfect recipe for respectable arthritis.

vegetable oils

The big problem with vegetable oils is that they will make you consume too much omega-6, and you will end up ignoring the fat you really have to have, which is omega-3.



You’ve probably heard of the good that omega-3s can do for you, and if you’re low on omega-6s and too much on them, your arthritis is bound to get significantly worse.