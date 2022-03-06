Do you really need to go without eating some things after getting a tattoo? – 03/05/2022

Tribal, geometric, minimalist, oriental, realistic, abstract. Whatever the style, the tattoo has fallen into popular taste and, although it looks like a sign of youth, it is an ancient tradition, whose practice in humanity dates back to 3,000 years BC. However, before choosing to get a tattoo on the body, it is necessary to take some care, from choosing not only the design, but also the tattoo artist and the studio where the procedure will be carried out, to post-tattoo care, including the food.

Tattooing is recording a design on the skin, a procedure that takes place by micro-adjustment, so that the skin suffers a kind of injury, and must undergo a period of healing. For this process to occur in the best possible way, the body needs to be strengthened with nutrients that collaborate in its recovery, thus avoiding infections or inflammation. Therefore, an adequate and balanced diet, in addition to special care, are essential after tattooing.

However, according to the medical literature, there is no study or research that restricts certain foods to newly tattooed patients. “This is a controversial topic, as care in food is valid for any healing process, not necessarily for people with tattoos”, says Luis Antonio Ribeiro Torezan, a dermatologist. “A patient who suffered a burn, for example, and who underwent surgery, is in the healing process, which requires a more balanced, more natural diet, free of fat and saturated fat”, he explains.

In a healthier diet, you should avoid excess pork, fried foods, soft drinks, processed foods, sweets, pasta, frozen foods that contain a lot of preservatives and dyes, cubed beef broth, seafood and alcoholic beverages. “Some of the substances contained in these foods can cause an allergic condition and the patient may feel itchy all over the body, including the tattoo, thus increasing the risk of a local infection, in the ink received on the skin”, emphasizes Torezan.

Thus, whenever there is a scarring process occurring in the body, such as the recovery of tattoos, it is advisable to avoid diets rich in pro-inflammatory foods. “An inflammatory or allergenic diet can exacerbate the expected inflammatory process post-tattoo and still negatively impact the expected result”, says nutritionist Marcella Garcez.

What if the person consumes it?

In the entire healing process, some foods should be avoided, as they can interfere with recovery. If consumed excessively and constantly, they can trigger the emergence of some problems, such as high cholesterol, diabetes and atherosclerosis, in addition to swelling and redness at the site, itching, pain, fever, pus and keloid formation. Therefore, healthy eating must be taken into account and maintained, even after healing.

But if consumption occurs punctually after the procedure, there is no need to fuss. Note if there is anything strange and, “if an allergic condition occurs, drink plenty of water to remove excess food and look for a dermatologist”, recommends Torezan. Antiallergics also help with the condition, but with medical advice, as well as systemic corticosteroids.

Garcez warns that if you consume a lot of inflammatory foods, the healing process can take longer. “And if it is associated with the consumption of allergens, after healing the tattoo may present irregularities”, he highlights.

It is important to avoid inflammatory foods so as not to impair healing. Image: iStock

How to have a good recovery

In fact, for a good recovery, the ideal is to include in the diet foods that help healing, which contain anti-inflammatory properties and photoprotective antioxidants. Among them, we can mention those rich in carotenoids, which are vegetables that have colors ranging from white, through green, yellow, orange and red; those rich in polyphenols, such as red fruits, purple vegetables and dark chocolate — without excess, of course.

Also included in this list are foods rich in omega 3, such as cold water fish, seeds and nuts, not forgetting the adequate consumption of water. “The hydration of the skin is done, mainly, with the water that enters through the mouth”, guides Garcez.

Topical care such as the use of sunscreens, healing ointments and moisturizing cream are also important at this time. Some nutricosmetic products, with oral photoprotection or anti-inflammatory effects, may be indicated.

Tattooing is a procedure that, in addition to scarifying the skin, inoculates pigments into the dermal compartment. “Therefore, it takes time to recover and heal the damage, which can usually take one to two months, but it may take longer if skin care is neglected”, reinforces Garcez, noting that skin care food and skin should be part of the lifestyle.

It is important to emphasize that getting a tattoo is a decision that must be very well thought out and planned. First, it is necessary to be sure of the desire, then choose a qualified professional, preferably with references, as well-known people have already had tattoos with the tattoo artist in question.

Another recommendation is when choosing a tattoo, especially if it is the first one, avoiding using very different and strong colors. “For example, yellow and red present more risk of allergy due to the presence of dyes in their formulation, as well as large tattoos, which can trigger major allergic conditions”, warns Torezan.

You should also avoid sun exposure, especially in the first 15 or 20 days after the tattoo is performed. “Use sunscreen and be careful with dirt on the site to avoid the risk of contamination. All this is necessary, since the procedure is done by microneedling”, warns the dermatologist.

Pay attention to the location and professional

Nowadays, there are surveillance and regulation standards for studios that make the activity safer and more accurate, however it is worth remembering that there is always a risk of skin and health problems, due to pigmentation by microneedling.

Among the risks are infection at the site, keloids in patients who have a history of hypertrophic scarring, transmission of infectious diseases, dissemination of viral warts and molluscum contagiosum. “Today, with the regulation, the studios have improved a lot, and the asepsis techniques have greatly reduced these risks, but care is needed”, ponders Torezan.

Tattooing is definitive, so it is necessary to do it with a very competent professional, with a regulated studio. If possible, it is advisable to check the products that will be used for the tattoo and to know the components of the ink, to avoid an allergic condition caused by any of them, or crossed, when using a similar medication that can make the tattoo area allergic. Ensure local asepsis, before, during and after the procedure is essential.

Elderly people need to be extra careful, because if they have heart problems and take anticoagulants, there will be an inhibition of the coagulation cascade, consequently skin perforations and trauma can lead to bleeding. “It is important to consult the cardiologist or general practitioner who accompanies you to avoid greater risks and check the best procedure”, says Torezan.

Sources: Luís Antonio Ribeiro Torezandermatologist, coordinator of the Laser Department of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology): Marcella Garceznutritionist, professor and director of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).