Elden Ring: how long does it take to beat the game?

If you started your journey in Elden Ring to become the next Pristine Lord, you must have realized that the maps of the Midlands are gigantic and full of areas to explore, items to collect and enemies annihilated to earn runes and improve your character.

So, you must have already stopped to think: how much time exactly does it take to beat this new action RPG from the developer of dark souls?

Well, that answer seems to vary a lot, with major gaming industry sites saying it could last from 55 to up to 87 hours. The famous How Long To Beat claims that the main story plus extras can get to 63 hoursand if you are a completionist, then it is better to reserve some 90 hours.

It’s always good to remember that your style can increase or decrease this time. Obviously, those who like to take it easy and find all the items and secrets scattered around the areas will definitely take longer than those who prefer to just follow the main story.

Therefore, it is perhaps safe to say that the gameplay can easily span more than 70 hours – unless, of course, you’re Yasuhiro Kintao, a producer at FromSoftware who finished the title in a measly 30 hours. That’s addiction, huh?

So, how much time do you already have in Elden Ring? Did you make enough progress or are you stuck on some boss? Tell us in the comments section!