Eletrobras and unions have until the 17th to negotiate a health plan

In a conciliation hearing held this Friday (4/3) by Minister Agra Belmonte, from the Superior Labor Court, representatives of the companies in the Eletrobras system and of the employee unions agreed that, by March 17, they must negotiate details of the health, based on the proposal that 70% of the cost would be borne by the employer and 30% by the workers. Until that date, unions must suspend ongoing or planned work stoppages.

The allocation of the cost had been proposed by the minister in a previous hearing, on 2/24, and submitted to the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies (SEST), which accepted it. According to the minister, the definition of percentages is a starting point for negotiating the details of other points, such as coverage and inclusion of dependents. Until 3/17, he stated that the parties must present some concrete proposal in this regard, even if there are still aspects to be discussed. Without this, the rapporteur will refer the case to judgment by the Section Specialized in Collective Bargaining (SDC) of the TST.

At the request of employee representatives, the minister granted until next Wednesday (9) for unions to decide on the suspension of strikes. *With information from the press office of the Superior Labor Court.