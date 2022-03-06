Elon Musk urges Ukrainians to be careful with Starlink terminals, possible Russian targets

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on his Twitter profile an appeal to Ukrainians to be careful when accessing the Starlink internet system, as they could become targets for Russian military attacks during the war.

Starlink terminals promised by Musk in late February, but only started arriving in Ukraine this week. Elon Musk committed to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky after an appeal by Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and also minister of digital transformation of Ukraine.

publicity

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

In the above tweet, Elon Musk recalled that Starlink is the only communication system working in parts of Ukraine, and that thus, the “likelihood of being used as a target is high.” He added by asking Ukrainians to “use with caution” the Starlink service.

Turn on Starlink only when needed and place antenna away as far away from people as possible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

Musk also made some recommendations for the use of Starlink terminals by Ukrainians during the ongoing war. First, he suggests that Starlink be turned on only when necessary, and that the antenna be placed as far away from people as possible.

In addition, he recommended using a light camouflage over the antenna to avoid visual detection, such as spray paint that has no metal particles in its composition.

Elon Musk also promised a Starlink software update to reduce energy consumption, and thus make it possible to use the terminals connected to the car’s cigarette lighter, which for obvious reasons, should be avoided with this new alert.

Alert for Musk was also made by Twitter

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was alerted on Twitter by John Scott-Railton, who cited that as Putin controls Ukraine’s airspace, uplink transmissions made by the terminals could be targets for airstrikes.

Furthermore, in another tweet, he recalled that Russia has decades of experience in reaching targets through its satellite communications. As an example, he cited the case of the president of Chechnya Djokhar Dudayev, killed in 1996 with two missiles after having his satellite phone discovered. His signal was intercepted when he was talking to a member of the Russian parliament.

Elon Musk changes SpaceX priority because of war

SpaceX reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming. Will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

After the invasion of Ukraine, SpaceX has been concerned about ensuring the security of its satellites and its services. This week, the company announced some proposals to ensure the sustainability and security of Starlink satellites.

Also, today (5th), Elon Musk posted something bombastic, which will shift SpaceX’s priority to cybersecurity and to overcoming signal jams, and that could cause slight delays on Starship and the next version of Starlink, Starlink V2.

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be an absolutist free speech. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

In another tweet, Musk said that some governments (Ukraine not included) had asked him to block Russian information channels, but that he would only do so if forced “at gunpoint”. “I apologize for being an absolutist for free speech,” he added.

Read more:

Source: Gizchina

Image: Aleksandr Kukharskiy (Shutterstock)

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!