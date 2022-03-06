Employees’ Union starts to admit fraud in health plan discounts

After denying for years the notes of the Public Ministry, the Union of Municipal Servers of Taubaté began to admit that the entity was used in a fraud that diverted amounts that were unduly deducted from City Hall employees for the cost of the health plan.

The union’s new understanding was recorded in the latest manifestations made to Justice in actions in which servers charge the entity to return the amounts discounted in an abusive way.

In these actions, the union went on to claim that “it was also harmed by acts of third parties, which are even being investigated”, and that it will take “judicial measures” against them, “in an attempt to recover values” and compensate the injured servers.

The entity does not cite the names of these “third parties”, but an operation carried out by the Public Ministry in July 2020 showed who the “investigated” are in the case – the criminal investigation, which investigates crimes such as money laundering, misrepresentation, criminal organization, contract fraud and embezzlement, runs under secrecy and has not yet been concluded.

At the time, the MP pointed out that the then councilor Guará Filho, who was licensed president of the union, was “leader and mentor of the public money diversion scheme” that would have diverted at least R$ 2.319 million. This money, according to the investigation, would have been diverted from the entity through a company (Bressan – Assessoria e Consultoria Empresarial) and used by Guará to acquire three properties and a speedboat – these assets, valued at at least R$ 1.75 million. , were kidnapped by the Justice in the operation.

Also targeted in the operation in 2020 were the acting president of the union at the time, Mara Marques, who was from the Guará group and remains in charge of the entity to this day, and Daniel Bueno, who served as director of Administration of the City Hall and would have, according to the MP, allowing undue transfers and still hindering an internal investigation into the fraud.

In a demonstration to OVALE at the end of 2020, for example, the union claimed “that there was no diversion of public money” and that it would not file “action against the company”. [Bressan] and not against the former president [Guará Filho]”, “because he did not suffer any type of financial loss and no irregularity was committed during his management in the entity”.

Asked now about the change in understanding, the entity told the report that, “with the unfolding of the facts and the filing of lawsuits against the union, the current board reviewed the facts and found that the entity was harmed by acts of third parties”.

According to a survey by OVALE, more than 160 servers have already filed lawsuits against the union to ask for the return of unduly discounted amounts. In 29 cases already judged, the entity was ordered to pay, in total, more than R$ 388 thousand, between restitution and compensation for moral damages.

The union brokered the employees’ health plan between 2013 and August 2020, when it was discredited. In addition to the actions of the servers, the entity is also the target of lawsuits by the MP (in the civil sphere) and the City Hall.

Guará Filho, who left the Chamber at the end of 2020 and the City Hall in March 2021, again denied – through his lawyer – any irregularity in the case. “Guará Filho’s defense is incisive in stating that he is not related to the change in the union’s understanding, given that he has not had any connection with the union for more than 5 years, and that at the time he presided over the entity he did not any irregularity occurred in its management”, said lawyer Gustavo Silva.

Daniel Bueno also denied involvement. “I am no longer part of the City Hall staff and I have never been unionized or [tive] any relationship with the institution, as there is no legal action in progress against me, much less am I being investigated”.