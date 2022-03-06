Federal Government launches single document for people living with rare diseases — Portuguese (Brazil)

This Thursday (03/03), the Ceremony alluded to the World Day of Rare Diseases, celebrated on the last day of February in several countries. During the ceremony, the Rare Notebook was launched, a document that will contain consultations, diagnosis and registration of medical services for people living with rare diseases. The event took place at Palácio do Planalto and was attended by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, in addition to ministers and authorities.

During the ceremony, President Jair Bolsonaro and the first lady, accompanied by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, delivered the certificate of recognition for the work developed in favor of people with rare conditions. The importance of contributing to the maintenance of the health and comfort of this part of society was highlighted.

Rare diseases are conditions that are generally chronic and have a low prevalence in the population. In Brazil, there are more than 7,000 rare diseases identified and about 13 million people living with these conditions and who have diverse care needs, in addition to continuous care from multidisciplinary teams.

With this in mind, the Rare Notebook will bring more practicality to people with this type of illness and their families, since it will be a single document that must accompany the patient in health services, hospitalizations, emergencies, travel, vaccination campaigns, enrollment in day care centers, schools, associations or when there is a demand for social assistance services.

Thus, with the information recorded, health professionals share the data with the family and facilitate the interaction of the multidisciplinary follow-up, according to the needs of each case. The document will also help with diagnostic information and adequate, safe, comprehensive and free treatment carried out in the Unified Health System (SUS) for rare diseases.

The booklet will also contain the main warning signs and symptoms about the conditions, important data for monitoring this public, quality of life tips, information on access to equipment, social programs, in addition to the rights and duties of people with rare diseases and of their parents or caregivers.

care line

During the ceremony, the Federal Government also launched the Care Line for Rare Conditions in the SUS, an instrument to support Health Care Networks with the objective of organizing the care flow, in addition to integrating and articulating the places where health services are offered.

The intention is to provide tools for managers and health professionals to organize the network to meet the needs of people with rare conditions.

Focusing on promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and continued care, the initiative allows monitoring from the patient’s entry into the health services, through diagnosis, treatment, meeting the main individual needs, to the promotion of quality of life and continuous care.

The service is multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary, with Primary Health Care being the priority gateway to the SUS.

From 2019 to 2021, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, invested R$ 3.8 billion in incentives for the cost of teams in qualified hospitals, in neonatal screening and in the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. Thus, the Government seeks to strengthen care and attention initiatives for this public, always aiming at adequate and efficient care for people with rare conditions.