Find out which foods improve asthma

According to epidemiological research carried out in the country, asthma is a disease that affects about 10% of the Brazilian population. Of this total, about 5% of the population is affected by the most severe form of the disease.

Some causes of asthma are related to allergies or not, and their treatment varies according to the situation of each patient. Watching the diet is also important to maintain control of the disease. Read on and see some important foods that help control asthma.

Asthma in Brazil

Asthma is present in the lives of about 20 million Brazilians. Its main cause is an inflammatory process that leads to bronchial obstruction, which consequently causes symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough and chest pressure.

Treatment is with inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators. However, this varies for each case, as people who have the most severe forms of the disease need stronger treatments.

Thus, some researches already point to the use of immunobiologicals in severe cases of the disease. This is because, when used in more severe patients, these drugs showed a considerable decrease in hospitalization rates.

In addition, food needs to be taken into account at these times, as it is part of body development and can help control the frames. See some important foods for the treatment of asthma.

Foods for Asthma Control

Cinnamon is indicated in the control of asthma because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant power. It is therefore recommended to use it in the preparation of teas or together with other types of fruits, such as lemon, passion fruit and acerola.

Foods rich in vitamin C

Fruits such as acerola, oranges and pineapples have a high content of vitamin C, which is primarily responsible for the antioxidant action and helps the patient’s immune system. In times of crisis, vitamin C can help control histamine.

Finally, peppermint juice and tea are good for reducing some of the symptoms of asthma. In addition, it acts on the airways with its expectorant action.