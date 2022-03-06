For experts, war between Russia and Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons – News

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has reignited fears of a confrontation involving nuclear arsenals. With just days of war in eastern Europe, the Russian president Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear defense teams on alertfearing retaliation from the West.

Russia, owner of the largest nuclear arsenal in the world — it has 6,257 nuclear warheads, while the US has 5,500 — has even claimed that the Ukraine had a more advanced atomic bomb development program than Iran or North Korea. The Russian complaint also points to the United States’ knowledge of the Ukrainian plans.

A group of experts interviewed by the R7 does not rule out the possibility that weapons with nuclear technology will be used in the future, since in World War II two atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“It is never too much to remember that the United States is the only country to have used nuclear bombs in a conflict. We have a precedent, yes. At the end of the Second World War, US bombs were dropped on the civilian population”, recalls Professor James Onnig, from Facamp (Faculties of Campinas).

Economist and doctor in international relations Igor Lucena explained that the way the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated could reserve an atomic future, if the war between the two countries does not reach a ceasefire soon.

“If it were a month ago, I would never be talking about using an atomic arsenal. […] What I imagine today, in a very pragmatic way, is the possibility of a warning or warning nuclear launch.”









A specialist in Russia, historian Rodrigo Ianhez says that it is “evident” that the use of the world’s nuclear arsenal is possible, insofar as the military powers do not find a diplomatic way to resolve their issues.

“Of course, it is possible that the nuclear arsenal, which not only the United States and Russia possess, […] be used. We are at a time when the situation is taking on a tense character, and it is evident that the chances of this happening increase.”

For the professor of international relations at Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro) Miriam Saraiva, it is important to point out that not all weapons with nuclear technology are atomic bombs, like those dropped from the Japanese sky in the 1940s.

“Nuclear weapons have many categories, shall we say. From very strong ballistic missiles, which one throws at the other, to smaller nuclear weapons, if we may say so. From the nuclear-powered submarine, which is not a weapon, but is powered by nuclear power, to small, localized nuclear weapons.”





With regard to the mass destruction that is imagined when talking about a nuclear weapon, experts understand that there is no room for this type of action today. When the United States used the atomic bomb in World War II, no other military power had such technology.

Currently, major world powers, such as France, the United Kingdom and Russia itself, have access to a high-impact nuclear arsenal. Thus, the use of an atomic bomb can basically mean the self-destruction of the nations involved.

“[As grandes potências] can do it. In fact, it would be tragic, and there is nothing to stop them from doing so at some point in the future. I believe it will not be one against the other, as they have the great nuclear weapons and can use one against the other”, says Saraiva.

“Today I don’t think we’re seeing a Russian and American atomic arsenal being used in the Hollywood way, where they would find a location, blow up an atomic bomb and we’d see that mushroom cloud. But what I imagine today, in a very pragmatic way, is the possibility of a warning or warning nuclear launch”, says Lucena.





Just as Putin put his country’s nuclear arsenal on alert to fend off attacks, all other nations build large-scale weapons for that purpose. Ianhez explains that technologies of this type are not developed with the intention of being used in offensive actions, such as the one that Russia exercises in Ukraine today, for example.

“It is very important to point out that nuclear weapons are made not to be used. As strange as this may seem, they are weapons of deterrence. They exist precisely to deter the enemy from attacking, so even Putin putting Russia’s nuclear arsenal on high alert doesn’t mean he plans to use it.”

Despite recognizing that there is a risk of using this type of weapon, Onnig does not see winning sides when it comes to nuclear arsenals.

“We all know that there will be no winners in a conflict like this. All humanity is lost, international relations are lost, and therefore we are faced with an obligation that, in addition to stopping the conflict in Ukraine, the mine map also involves major nuclear disarmament, without a doubt”, he concludes.



