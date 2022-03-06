Free Fire: what it is and how to get the Assassin’s Creed P90 | free fire

The partnership between Free Fire and Assassin’s Creed, one of the most successful game franchises in the gaming industry, has brought several new features to Garena’s title. Among them, the possibility of getting completely free cosmetics, as is the case of the P90 Brotherhood of Shadows. Therefore, ge prepared a guide teaching how to get the item for free.

Event between Assassin's Creed and Free Fire — Photo: Disclosure/Garena

Billed as one of the grand prizes of this event, the P90 Brotherhood of Shadows will be available for free to all players via the Login Reward starting March 12th. In this way, everyone who enters Free Fire on this day will be able to redeem their weapons and keep a memory of the Assassin’s Creed event.

How to get the P90 Brotherhood of Shadows

Step 1: the first necessary step once the event is available is to click on the cross over icon with Assassin’s Creed in the right corner of the screen.

Click on the event icon — Photo: Reproduction/Free Fire

Step 2: then click on the “Login Reward” option, also in the right corner of the screen.

Click on the Login Reward option — Photo: Reproduction/Free Fire

Step 3: on the day of the event, as soon as the cosmetic is available, just redeem it.