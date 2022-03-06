God of War: Kratos female cosplay is ready for war

There is no doubt that Kratos, the protagonist of God of War, is a very remarkable character. A proof of this is the amount of people who cosplay the God of War, and in a new onslaught this time we have an imagination of the bald bearded man in a female version.

Made by cosplayer Meg Turney, the treatment in question is very close to what we saw in the most recent game starring Kratos. In the images, she wields an ax and tried to cover parts of her body with tattoos similar to those seen on the combatant we control in the game available for consoles and PC.

Check out how the work in question turned out in the images shared on Meg’s official profile on Twitter:

“The cycle ends here. We must be better than this…” Photos by @elliswes

HMU by @AnnaLani_Makeup

Cosplay by meeee

Raw ax cast kit from @Jarmanprops finished/assembled/painted by me ?????? pic.twitter.com/gwuFJHUJmB — Meg Turney (@megturney) January 27, 2022

So, what did you think of the result achieved by the cosplayer? You can see another female interpretation for the God of War that we published here on voxel in 2021 by clicking here.

As for the next game in the series, God of War: Ragnarok is expected for sometime this year, but still no date set.