Gran Turismo 7 arrives with a price increase in microtransactions compared to the previous game

Vehicle that cost R$ 26.90, in Gran Turismo Sport, has the value of R$ 238.35, in the new game

Gran Turismo 7 is making its debut this Friday (04), but fans of the series can expect a not-so-pleasant surprise on the first day. That’s because the in-game microtransactions, which were released together with the game, have considerably higher prices compared to the previous title in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, in 2017.

During the testing period, microtransaction values ​​were not available, but now, with the official release, it is possible to compare. The portal VGC collected some examples to demonstrate the increase in games in dollars, but it is also possible to notice a sudden increase in prices in reais. Check it out below.

Increase in prices

In Gran Turismo Sportreleased in 2017 only for PlayStation 4, it was possible to buy the desired cars directly on the PlayStation Store, for prices that varied according to the model. Now in Gran Turismo 7, players buy in-game credits that will be used for car purchases. The price of the vehicles, in credit, also varies according to the model.

In reais, the credit packages cost:

The examples, in reais, brought by the VGC (among others) are:

The portal also points out that there are a large number of cars that cost 1,000,000 (Cr.), although there is no specific package with this value for purchase. This means that anyone who wants a car at this price should buy a 250K + 750K package.

But despite the higher prices, it is possible to get credits by completing missions and races within the game and, thus, acquiring the desired items without the need to spend. This is certainly a plus point for Gran Turismo 7.

