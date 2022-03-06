GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: the price of the new generation versions would have been leaked on the internet

as possible price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA 5 may have been revealed in advance. In fact, the Lithuanian store Game Room has listed the next-gen versions of the Rockstar title at a price of 40 euros.

It could simply be a “placeholder” figure awaiting official communications from Rockstar. On the other hand, new generation versions will be released in less than two weeksso it cannot be ruled out that retailers are already aware of the game’s selling price.

Also, 40 euros (or 40 dollars) would seem like a sensible price after all. It is true that we are talking about a game with almost nine yearsbut it still sells a lot and with millions of players crowding the multiplayer servers.

GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: the price of the new generation versions would have been leaked on the internethttps://t.co/xC7ywwY4DK pic.twitter.com/X5b9uYnbBD — Windows Club Games (@WindowsClubBr) March 5, 2022

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth, as GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be available from Tuesday, March, 15. Just yesterday, Rockstar Games revealed the differences between the three graphical modes and details on transferring progress and account migration for GTA Online.

