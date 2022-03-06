Health professional, older sister of triplets highlights the importance of vaccination

Nurse Gabrielle Fontes Alves de Lima, 23, insisted on accompanying her mother to the infant vaccination center set up by the Cuiabá City Hall, at UNIC Beira Rio, to assist her younger brothers, Camila, Pedro and Matheus, receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The ten-year-old triplets were immunized and the moment was recorded with the three posing for photos with proof of courage.

Proud of the brothers’ bravery, Gabrielle made a point of stressing the importance of immunization for the entire population. “Vaccines have always saved lives. Since we were little, we take routine vaccines, such as against hepatitis, polio, yellow fever, measles, among many others. If we are used to being vaccinated, why should this time be any different? I am 100% in favor of the vaccine. I got Covid myself before and after the vaccine. The second time, the symptoms were very mild. I am a care nurse and a college professor and I am living proof that both in the study and in care, the vaccinated people I see are the ones with the mildest symptoms”, commented the nurse.

Carla Fontes Toledo, mother of the triplets, Gabrielle and Sérgio, 18, did not hide her happiness at seeing her youngest immunized. “The whole family was already vaccinated, the only thing missing was the children. It is very gratifying to be able to see all my children vaccinated, because the vaccine saves lives. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to vaccinate them so they can protect themselves from this very bad disease. If they catch the virus, the disease will be milder, as they will already be immunized. I am very happy,” she celebrated.

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Valéria de Oliveira warns that there is still a large number of children who have not taken the first dose and calls for parents to bring their children. “To vaccinate their children, parents must register on the Vacina Cuiabá website and take them to any place for childhood vaccination, without having to wait for an appointment. We have an audience of around 60,000 children to vaccinate and to make it more agile, we abolished the need for scheduling. So, as soon as you register, parents should already take their child to be vaccinated,” she concluded.

Check the vaccination sites for children:

Unic Beira Rio – 8 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Saturday)

UBS Quilombo – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Jd Vitória – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Parque Cuiabá – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Pedra 90 I and II – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

UBS Guia – 8 am to 11 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday)

