Heroin dog helped save owner from fatal illness

Andrew Lee had no idea that when his dog, Sophie, woke him up one morning last December, she was about to save his life. It was not a rare occurrence for 14-year-old Sophie to wake up her guardian in the middle of the night to be released in her backyard.

However, Lee didn’t understand why she just stood there and didn’t follow him into the kitchen or the back door. That’s when he turned on the light to help guide the way. “I looked at it and the light outside was shining on the kitchen floor and I see several pools of blood on the floor,” Lee said. “Which I quickly realized was coming from my foot.”

Pools of blood stretched across the kitchen, down the hallway and into the bedroom he shared with his wife Cathy. “I knew it was a serious situation,” the man said.

What happened next was quick. They called an ambulance while Lee bandaged his foot and paramedics showed up a few minutes after 2 am on Christmas Eve. The ambulance rushed towards the nearest hospital. Until he arrived, Lee had no idea why his foot was bleeding so much.

“I was diagnosed with a meat-eating disease. It invaded my foot, spreading the bacteria,” Lee said.

‘Sophie is a heroine’

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare and potentially fatal bacterial infection that spreads rapidly through the body. Upon hearing his diagnosis, Lee said he knew he was going to “lose something out of it”. A surgeon committed to doing his best, but was honest about the trajectory of the disease.

“She said, ‘Mr. Lee, I’ll do my best to save your foot, but you might have to lose half your leg,’” explained Sophie’s tutor. Lee underwent two surgeries in two days. His toes and part of his foot had to be amputated in the second operation on Christmas Day – but his leg was eventually saved.

“I realize that people go through a lot worse situations, in particular dealing with this bacteria, but I consider myself a bit lucky,” Lee said. It all started when he was woken up in the middle of the night by his dog and “those hours can be made a difference”, in an illness where time is of the essence.

“Sophie is a hero,” Lee said. To him, the animal was paying him back with kindness after he adopted her more than a decade ago.

Lee plans to give her friend a reward for her role that night, which means ice cream cones and walks when spring rolls around. He also encourages anyone looking for a dog to consider rescue organizations. “Please seek to adopt. I was certainly lucky to get Sophie.”

