How can Israel broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine? | Guga Chakra

Passengers disembark from a plane carrying Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine, upon arrival at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv | JACK GUEZ / AFP

Israel can help facilitate a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Criticism of the Israeli government in relations with the Palestinians is of no interest at this moment — I also consider the occupation of the West Bank wrong. The important thing is to hope that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was in Moscow on Saturday, can broker a solution to end the aggression of Vladimir Putin’s regime against Ukrainians.

The Israeli position is almost unique in that it maintains close relations with all sides in the conflict. Ukraine is the only country in the world, other than Israel, ruled by a Jew. Even President Volodymyr Zelensky himself asked for Israeli intermediation. There is also an expressive Jewish community in Ukraine and also in Russia, as well as many Israelis have Ukrainian and Russian origins.

The US, which leads NATO, is Israel’s main ally in the world. And Israel is one of Washington’s main allies.

Putin, for his part, has historically valued the bilateral relationship with Israel, regardless of who is in power in Jerusalem. Russia and Israel maintain some cooperation in Syria. Basically, Israel coordinates with Moscow its attacks on Iranian and Hezbollah forces in Syria to avoid hitting targets of Putin’s ally Bashar al-Assad’s regime and Russian forces, which support the Syrian leader.

To top it off, Israel has experience in ceasefire agreements. You know how it works in practice.

Of course, nothing guarantees Bennett’s success. Perhaps the Israeli leader, who is far from having the skill and intelligence of his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, will be used by Putin. But it never hurts to try. I insist, this Israeli initiative has nothing to do with the conflict with the Palestinians. It is possible to cheer for the prime minister’s success in mediating the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and at the same time criticize the occupation of Palestinian territories and annexation of the Golan Heights (Syrian territory).