How important is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, taken by the Russians yesterday

In the early hours of yesterday, the Russians bombed a building that is part of the Zaporizhzhia (Zaporijia) nuclear power plant complex in Enerhodar, southern Ukraine. This was the first time that a war had been fought so close to a nuclear power plant, and the act was condemned internationally, but what is the real risk of this military action?

Would the nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant be the “end of Europe”? No, experts say

The initial fear was that explosives would hit one of the plant’s reactors, causing a major nuclear disaster. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky even declared that the incident could mark the “end of Europe”, and his foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that “if (the plant) exploded, (the accident) would be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl”.

This comparison is simply not correct, as the Zaporizhzhia is a more modern and safer nuclear power plant than the one at Chernobyl. The Chernobyl reactors were RBMK, moderated with water and graphite blocks, while the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant use VVER technology, with water moderation, considered much safer by experts.

Just so everybody knows: the statement that “if it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl”, is absolute nonsense. This is a bad situation because it is an attack on a nuclear plant with people in it, not because it can “blow up” and be “larger than Chornobyl”. https://t.co/CMcGBTJfF4 — Mark Nelson (@energybants) March 4, 2022

Nuclear power plant expert Mark Nelson commented on the minister’s comparison to Chernobyl on Twitter, calling it “utterly absurd”. In his words, “if the seismic sensors had been triggered by warheads or bombs, the reactors, which are of a very different design, would start to shut down automatically.”

In addition, he says that the “containment domes around the reactors are extremely strong. They will not be affected by light weapons or moderate fire from heavier weapons.” For Nelson, “the concern would be an interruption in the plant’s cooling procedures after the reactors were shut down.”

Even so, he says if that happens, it will be something that will last “much longer than the Chernobyl explosion event.” In any case, the moment is far from peaceful. Until yesterday, the situation remained “extremely tense and challenging”, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ukraine may have regained control of Zaporizhzhia plant

The #ZaporozhyeNPP is now back under Ukrainian military control according to Vadim Denisenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine — Ukraine Reporter (@StateOfUkraine) March 5, 2022

According to a statement by Vadim Denisenko, adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, control of the plant had been taken back by the Ukrainian army.

We were unable to confirm the veracity of this information, so it may just be a way that the Ukrainian government official found to motivate the population. In any case, the plant’s Ukrainian employees continued working yesterday, even under the occupation of the Russian army.

