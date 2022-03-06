How the implosion of the USSR is at the root of the war in Ukraine

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, alongside former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, the first after the collapse of the USSR

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the American historian Francis Fukuyama made an ambitious analysis and coined an expression that marked the time: with the end of the Cold War, Western liberal democracy was the winning form of government and would dominate the world. to the point of decreeing “the end of history”. The disintegration of the former USSR actually created the conditions for the greatest world tension in decades.

President Vladimir Putin justifies the military attack that generates a major humanitarian crisis and violates international law by pointing to an expansionist tactic by NATO, the North Atlantic Military Alliance, towards Russian territory.

The geopolitical components of the current conflict go through what international analysts consider historical mistakes by the United States and NATO since 1991. But there are other key factors in the matter, such as the Russian strategy of constant interference in former Soviet republics (15 countries emerged with the collapse of the USSR) and an aggressive plan to regain its world influence.

“It is undeniable that the US missed a historic opportunity at the end of the Cold War to create a security community in Europe that would encompass Russia”, says Felipe Loureiro, professor of International Relations at USP and coordinator of the World Democracy Observatory (ODEC- USP).

