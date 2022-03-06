How tiny Moldova is receiving Ukrainian refugees

Every night, young Moldovan Roman borrows his father’s car to pick up Ukrainian refugees at the Palanca border and drive them to the capital, Chisinau. He refills the car’s tank with his own money.

The Moldovan only returned to his homeland last year after working in Ireland for a long time. Given the poverty in the Republic of Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, about a third of the country’s population works abroad to survive and support their families.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the small country between Romania and Ukraine, which has less than three million inhabitants. About half of these refugees travel to Romania, a country in the European Union, and, from there, frequently to other countries in the European Union.







Father and daughter in refugee accommodation in Chisinau, Moldova photo: Reuters

Roman is particularly happy about a text message he just received. “Anghelina wrote to me, a woman I helped escape a few days ago. She has now arrived in Prague with her daughter and wanted to thank me. She writes that she could never imagine that a stranger would do something like this for her family for free,” said the young Moldovan to DW.

open borders

Already on the first day of the war, many Ukrainians were lining up at the border with Moldova. President Maia Sandu announced in the early morning of February 24, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began: “All border crossings are open and working with reinforced teams. We will help these people.”

Many Moldovan volunteers welcome refugees right at the border in Palanca, with tea and hot food. They help them quickly find accommodation or transport if they want to travel. The authorities also provide free buses and accommodation, and many refugees are housed at the Moldexpo exhibition center in the capital Chisinau.

Tensions even 30 years after the war

Most of the refugees that DW reporters encountered at the border are deeply grateful to the people of Moldova for their willingness to take them in.

But suddenly, a Ukrainian refugee changes the mood. He yells at the Moldovan reporter from DW at the Palanca border. “Aggressive” Moldova attacked Transnistria in 1992, he shouts in Russian. Afterwards, he takes a bus to Romania.

The man’s anger highlights political tensions in the region. A war broke out 30 years ago when pro-Russian rebels backed by Moscow broke away from the Republic of Moldova. Even today, Russian soldiers are stationed in the breakaway region of Transnistria. Although the area belongs to the Republic of Moldova under international law, Transnistria does not recognize the government’s authority in Chisinau.

In the former Soviet republic of Moldova, in the context of the war in Ukraine, the fear of Russian aggression is particularly great. President Maia Sandu declared a state of emergency on February 24, the same day Moldova’s airspace was closed.

Parallels between Ukraine and the conflict in Transnistria

Moldovan security expert and former defense minister Viorel Cibotaru sees clear parallels between the situation in Ukraine and the war in Transnistria 30 years ago, when Russia supported separatists.

“In both cases, it’s about the desire to preserve or restore the Soviet Union,” he explained in an interview with DW. And just as with the self-proclaimed “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, “a lot of fake news was involved” in Transnistria in the early 1990s.

Another common factor: “The Russian side also said at the time that Russia had not supplied weapons to the Transnistrian separatists, who did not know how they got the weapons. The same was said for a long time in the case of Donetsk and Luhansk, that the people just armed themselves, and that Russia had nothing to do with it,” he explains.

Many experts in Moldova warn that Russian soldiers stationed in Transnistria could also intervene directly in Ukraine’s war. Viorel Cibotaru does not rule out this danger either.

“The troops in Transnistria are like an old tsarist with a rifle marking his territory. But, if necessary, 30 planes come to their aid,” warns the former Moldovan defense minister.

Solidarity recognized

After President Maia Sandu signed her country’s official application for membership of the European Union on Thursday, the self-proclaimed government of Transnistria called on Friday for it to be recognized by the international community as independent.

Many Moldovans are concerned about a possible scenario similar to Ukraine’s in the small Eastern European country. War is near, sometimes explosions in neighboring Ukraine can be heard and even wake people up.

The former head of the EU delegation in Chisinau, Peter Michalko, also acknowledged the great wave of solidarity in such a threatening situation.

“I am proud to have lived in Moldova! I know many of you personally and I bow to every gesture of humanity and hospitality I see! You are an example for Europe and for the whole world,” the diplomat wrote on his Facebook page.