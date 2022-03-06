How to cleanse the organism? Make a detox soup

How to cleanse the organism? Every day the body is flooded with polluted air, vegetables full of pesticides, industrialized food full of dyes, acidulants, caffeine, sugar, fat, excess sodium.

Faced with this reality, people are becoming aware that there is a need to know how to cleanse the body, or detoxify it.



There are some signs that the body needs to undergo a detox cleanse so that the body is free of toxins, restoring its natural balance.

Check the signs:

Stomach heaviness

difficulty sleeping

Indigestion

Abnormal weight gain

Headaches

gases

Fatigue and feeling tired

How to cleanse the organism?

cut down on sugar

Drink water on an empty stomach

Practice exercises

drink a lot of tea

Adopt a light diet

Do a body scrub

CenárioMT teaches two soup recipes that can help with detoxification. Check out:

Pumpkin and coriander soup:

1 portion of pumpkin

1 carrot

1 bunch of coriander

1 red onion

garlic qb

Add water until you get the desired consistency.

Cauliflower soup:

1 serving of cauliflower

1 tomato

thyme

lemon

Add water until you get the desired consistency.



