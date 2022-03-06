How to cleanse the organism? Make a detox soup

How to cleanse the organism? Every day the body is flooded with polluted air, vegetables full of pesticides, industrialized food full of dyes, acidulants, caffeine, sugar, fat, excess sodium.
Faced with this reality, people are becoming aware that there is a need to know how to cleanse the body, or detoxify it.
–Continues after advertising–
Also check: How to detoxify the liver
There are some signs that the body needs to undergo a detox cleanse so that the body is free of toxins, restoring its natural balance.
Check the signs:
- Stomach heaviness
- difficulty sleeping
- Indigestion
- Abnormal weight gain
- Headaches
- gases
- Fatigue and feeling tired
How to cleanse the organism?
- cut down on sugar
- Drink water on an empty stomach
- Practice exercises
- drink a lot of tea
- Adopt a light diet
- Do a body scrub
CenárioMT teaches two soup recipes that can help with detoxification. Check out:
Pumpkin and coriander soup:
- 1 portion of pumpkin
- 1 carrot
- 1 bunch of coriander
- 1 red onion
- garlic qb
Add water until you get the desired consistency.
Cauliflower soup:
- 1 serving of cauliflower
- 1 tomato
- thyme
- lemon
Add water until you get the desired consistency.
–Continues after advertising–
Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!