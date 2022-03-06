How to get rid of bad breath?

How to get rid of bad breath? These tips will help you alleviate the impact of this problem on your daily life.

Regardless of whether your diet, health or oral hygiene is to blame, bad breath is a problem that can truly affect your well-being and those around you.


Everyone has had bad breath, even when they wake up. But if this happens more often than you would like, relax: CenárioMT tells you how to solve the problem!

Learn more about the causes:

Halitosis is a change in the breath that makes it unpleasant, which may or may not mean a pathological change. It is an indicative sign that some organic (which requires treatment) or physiological (which only requires guidance) dysfunction is happening.

Halitosis does not just mean a disease, but also a change in physiological conditions such as morning halitosis, which most people have.


Halitosis in general is a health problem with serious social, economic, moral and psycho-affective consequences that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), afflicts approximately 40% of the world’s population.

How to troubleshoot?

  • clean your tongue
  • stay hydrated
  • Rinse your mouth with an alcohol-free mouthwash
  • Choose your snacks well
  • Opt for chewing gum with xylitol
  • Chew fresh mint or parsley leaves
  • Floss your teeth regularly
  • Stay away from cigarettes
  • Don’t forget to go to the dentist

