How to stop snoring? Know the causes and how to get rid of this problem

Snoring is a noise that some people make when they are sleeping and it is relatively normal, but depending on the intensity, it can impair the quality of sleep or indicate health problems. So, check now what are the main causes and how to stop snoring.

Read more: Got arthritis? Avoid those foods that can cause inflammation

Why do some people snore?

When we are sleeping, the throat muscles relax. However, when this relaxation is too much, there is an obstruction of the air passage, and consequently vibrations occur in the throat region that cause the irritating noise of snoring.

What causes snoring?

There are different causes for snoring, including sleeping on your back, breathing through your mouth, eating a lot before bed or drinking alcohol. In addition, people who have rhinitis, sinusitis and a deviated septum are more likely to snore, as are those who have fat accumulation around the neck.

How to stop snoring?

First of all, it is necessary to find out the cause of the problem in order to carry out the most appropriate treatment. So, if you snore a lot, look for a doctor to investigate the origin of this disorder. In addition, some measures can be taken to alleviate the situation:

1. Raise the head of the bed

Raise the head of the bed about 10 cm. For this, you can use a bed support, solid wood, old books or cement blocks. Elevation allows the body to be more inclined, with this, the airways are more open and the passage of air occurs better.

2. Use a nasal patch

A nasal strip or patch is an adhesive tape placed on the top of the nose. It helps the passage of air through the nostrils and, consequently, is a way to improve breathing and relieve nasal congestion that can cause snoring.

3. Cut down on alcohol consumption immediately

Alcoholic beverages serve to make the body relax, however, this relaxation favors snoring even more. In addition, alcohol also interferes with the quality of sleep, as it makes you more agitated and, in this way, prevents your deeper stage, which provides the feeling of rest.

4. Practice exercises

The practice of exercises is essential to strengthen the muscles, as well as to control the weight. In this sense, these two mechanisms can reduce snoring. Finally, the practice of physical activity is excellent, as it improves the quality of life as a whole.