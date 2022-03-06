how to take care of your sex toy

A US Army officer revealed on TikTok that she was hospitalized in serious condition after a high-powered vibrator became stuck inside her vagina. Known on social media as @_alashawn2the American reported that she bought a sucker, used for clitoral stimulation, but that she also started trying to insert it into the vagina with the greatest power of the toy.

The gynecologist and obstetrician Fatima hello explained to universe that the American’s loss of consciousness is not necessarily related to the power of the toy. According to her, the fainting may have occurred due to what is called the vagal reflex, a sudden decrease in blood pressure, which also reduces blood supply to the brain and causes the loss of senses. The doctor stated that this can happen in everyday or stressful situations, such as when donating blood or standing for a long time.

“What seems to have happened in the case of this woman in the USA was that she used the device the wrong way and it entered the vagina and caused a vacuum. This vacuum may have stimulated the cervix, which is also one of the ways to provoke the vagal reflex. As she couldn’t get it out, the stimulus didn’t stop—which must have worsened the syncope to the point where she went to the hospital.”

The American told her followers that she decided to try out all her toy functions quickly. “I increased the speed to level six, which is a different vibration with small suctions. I was euphoric with that toy, but suddenly I realize I can’t get it off of me. I tried to pull it and it wouldn’t come out at all, the suction cup wasn’t moving. I couldn’t get up because my body is so weak and I ended up on the floor. That’s how I passed out. It almost killed me.”

Sex toys: necessary care

hello states that cases like the American one are not common, but considers that the misuse of sex toys can lead to health problems, especially with lack of hygiene, shared use without protection, or exacerbated use without adequate lubrication – which can lead to lesions in the vaginal and anal mucosa, points out the gynecologist.

This is what the sexologist and psychotherapist Andréia Paro also ponders. She recalls that the purpose of sex toys is to have sexual freedom and pleasure. But for that, she warns: it is necessary to pay attention to the ways of using the product.

“In her case, she bought a sucker, which is specific for clitoral suction. It has no other function, unless it is not just a sucker. The ways you can use the product will be described in the product manual. , many even have drawings, suggestions for ways you can use them alone or with a partner”, says the sexologist.

She remembers that each model has a way of use. “For example, the anus, by itself, sucks because of the sphincter. So, we need to understand that not every sextoy is indicated for anal penetration: it has a structure that we call a stopper, that does not let it enter the anus completely.”

The sexologist’s tip is always to start using it with the lowest potency. “Some sex toys, when you turn the product on, are at medium speed. It’s nice to slow down, start from low to make sense. Some people are more sensitive than others.”

Another recommendation is to prepare for the moment: instead of already starting to use the vibrator, try to wake up your body with caresses and touches. “We need to think that it is a product for intimate use. And the intimate region, both for women and men, is quite sensitive, with many nerve endings. And we have a lot of pleasure, but we can also have pain”, says Paro. .

Finally, but the main thing to avoid inconveniences like the American one, Paro recommends using it properly, reading the instructions on the packaging, observing the hygiene of the toy properly, which should also be included in the manual. And when sharing, use protection to prevent transmission of STIs.

Due to the incident she reported on TikTok, the American had to be temporarily removed from her duties in the Armed Forces. When she got back to her quarters, the soldier got rid of the vibrator. “When I came back, I threw it away,” she says in the video.

Andreia Paro says that history should not make women stop using vibrators out of fear. The toys, according to the sexologist, are safe if used according to the technical specifications. “It was unfortunate, but it’s not for women to worry about. You just need to be careful, sanitize, use according to the recommendations. And enjoy.”