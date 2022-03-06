In Ukraine, television crews are attacked by Russian soldiers; watch video

War in Ukraine: British TV crew is gunned down by Russian soldiers. (Photo: Playback/Twitter).

In Ukraine, a British TV crew was targeted by the Russian military;

The attack took place last Monday (28), but the video was only released this Friday (4);

Sky News’ team of five professionals has now returned to the UK.

A reporting team of five professionals from Sky News, a British television channel with 24 hours of information, was attacked by Russian soldiers near Kiev, capital of Ukraine, last Monday (28). The video of the offensive was only released this Friday (4).

Through the audio, the team can be heard asking for the shooting to stop, while clarifying that they are journalists on business. However, the shooting does not stop and the victims are forced to continue looking for a safe shelter.

Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was wounded in the attack, while his cameraman Richie Mockler was shot twice in the vest.

The crew of reporters were traveling by car to the town of Bucha, 30 km west of Ukraine’s capital Kiev, when they were shot at by a Russian reconnaissance squad.

Sky Kews staff were heading to the region to report on a Russian convoy that had been destroyed by the Ukrainian army, when they were told by a checkpoint that going any further would be too dangerous.

Unable to return the way they came due to “unsafe conditions”, the crew traveled to Kiev via a different route. It was at this stretch that a “small explosion” occurred.

In the end, all five team members escaped and fled to a nearby factory unit, staying in hiding until rescued by Ukrainian police. The reporting team has now returned to the UK.