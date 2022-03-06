Indaiatuba City Hall starts chemotherapy in the city for cancer patients via SUS

Photo: Eliandro Figueira RIC/PMI

Cancer patients in Indaiatuba will now be able to undergo chemotherapy treatment in the city itself, the City Hall announced in a statement this Wednesday (2). The first four sessions by the SUS were held on Wednesday afternoon in the Infusion Room of Hospital Augusto de Oliveira Camargo and seven are already scheduled to take place until Friday (4th). On average, 650 cancer surgeries and 5,300 chemotherapy sessions will be offered per year.

The first SUS patients on Wednesday were given the drug Leuprorelin, a manufactured version of a hormone used to treat prostate cancer, breast cancer, endometriosis and uterine fibroids. The identity of the patients was kept confidential due to issues involving medical ethics.

According to the mayor, Nilson Gaspar, this was a campaign promise that became a reality thanks to the joint work of the City Hall with the State Government. For some years I have been looking for negotiations for this release with the SUS (Unified Health System) and it is very gratifying to know that we finally got it, thanks to the help of the State Government, which embraced the cause with effective actions, commented Gaspar.

With official registration, Indaiatuba is now part of Unacon (High Complexity Assistance Unit in Oncology). The approval for Indaiatuba to be accredited by Unacon and to start chemotherapy procedures and cancer surgeries came after a technical evaluation by the Government of the State of So Paulo carried out at the end of last year. The municipality needed to prove that its health service was complete, effective, integrated, technological with a specialized medical team. It was also required that the city have an oncology center and a reference hospital with a wide structure and a multidisciplinary team that serves medium and high complexity.

The city’s cancer patients will be included in the Cross Regulation System and regulated by the Hebe Camargo Network with regional reference. The citizens of Indaiatuba will be regulated by this system so that they undergo treatment in Indaiatuba at the Oncology Center in Jardim Morada do Sol or at the Augusto de Oliveira Camargo Hospital, according to the diagnosis and evolution of each case. Patients in the city who have already started treatment in another unit, remain in this way, and the new ones, start treatment in Indaiatuba.

