Intoxicated passengers are detained after confusion on board – Prisma

Three intoxicated passengers who were on an AeroMexico flight from Toronto to Mexico City were detained for causing trouble on board. The reason was the crew’s refusal to serve alcohol to the trio.

The flight had to divert to Houston, where the trio was taken into custody this Thursday (3).

A company official confirmed to KHOU 11 News that the plane landed at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport, where the passengers were detained.

Witnesses said the three passengers were intoxicated and caused a disruption to the flight.

“The three became belligerent, didn’t put their masks back on, and were rude and confrontational with the flight crew,” a public information official at the Houston Police Department told KHOU News:

“The flight attendant advised the pilot who then made the decision to divert the flight to Bush Intercontinental.”

A man and a woman were taken to a sobriety center. Another man was turned over to US Customs and Border Protection because he was not allowed to enter the United States. The reason for the veto was not disclosed.

Data provided by the AirNav RadarBox platform reveals that the flight lasted 3 hours and 5 minutes. The departure from Toronto was at 1:37 am and was operated by an Aeroméxico Boeing 737MAX, registration N105JS, in operation for only 1 year.



