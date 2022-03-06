iPhone 14 series screen film appears in image and indicates major changes

While the information indicates that the preparation is already underway for the factories destined to the production of the future iPhone 14 family, another indicator of the cell phone design has emerged in recent days. The screen films of the smartphone series appeared on the internet in a leak and indicate more details about what their display will look like. In all, there were two models shown, through the social network Weibo. One of them is intended for the base device of the line, while the other would be aimed at the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both signal changes promoted by Apple. You can check it out in the image below:

As you can see, the “Apple” will still use a superior sound output in the micro-slit format, a little wider than the predecessor design. This means that the notch may undergo further changes, or even be eliminated altogether, for example. Another novelty seems to be the shortening of the edges around the devices. The notch changes were already foreseen in previous rumors, which say that there could be a hole layout or the presence of two parts – a circular one for the front camera and a pill one for the Face ID sensor.