Israeli PM sees Putin, then talks to Zelensky

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Russian capital, and, after the meeting, spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone, the spokesman said. of Bennett, according to the Reuters news agency.

Bennett and Putin talked about the war in Ukraine, including the Jewish community in the midst of the conflict, but the detailed content of the talks has not been revealed so far.

The war between Russia and Ukraine reached its 10th day today, with no solution in sight. Tensions even escalated after accusations were exchanged that the ceasefire agreed to evacuate civilians from two Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian troops had not been complied with. A new round of negotiations between the two countries is scheduled to take place next Monday (7).

Bennett has sought to act as a kind of mediator in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany, especially as he has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

After the three-hour meeting with Putin in the Kremlin, Bennett headed to Germany to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Israeli spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Earlier, the Israeli prime minister spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron so that he could update him on previous talks with Putin, the French government said.

Image: UOL Art

Israel is a close ally of the United States, has criticized the Russian invasion, expressed solidarity with Kiev and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but it also needs Russia, which is influential in the Middle East, particularly Syria. Without the Russians, Israel would not have the current freedom to attack Iranian arms convoys on Syrian soil trying to reach Hezbollah on the Lebanese border.

For some years now, the Israeli Air Force has constantly acted against these convoys without the Syrian government counterattacking and the reason is the Russian influence over the Damascus government. Russia is also important in the powers’ negotiations with Iran, which Israel follows closely.

*With information from Reuters and RFI.