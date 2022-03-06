Italy confiscates oligarchs’ properties and yachts to pressure Russia – News

Italian police confiscated properties and yachts worth 143 million euros from five Russians who were placed on the sanctions list against Russia after Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.

Luxury properties were seized in some of Italy’s most prestigious locations — the island of Sardinia, Lake Como and Tuscany — and two superyachts were confiscated from their moorings in the country’s northern ports.

The police operations were part of a coordinated move by Western states to penalize wealthy Russians and try to force President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

The list, issued by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office, showed that the most valuable asset now in the hands of the police is a 65-meter yacht called the Lady M, which has a listed price of €65 million and belonged to the youngest man. rich from Russia, Alexey Mordashov.





A second luxury boat, the Lena, was confiscated in the nearby port of Sanremo. It was worth 50 million euros and belonged to Gennady Timchenko, described by Putin as one of his closest collaborators.

Billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov had a confiscated €17 million mansion on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and Russian parliament member Oleg Savchenko had a 17th-century house taken over near Lucca, Tuscany, in value of 3 million euros.





