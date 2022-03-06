JPMorgan predicts 7% recession for Russian economy in 2022

posted on 04/03/2022 22:43 / updated on 04/03/2022 22:43



(credit: AFP)

JPMorgan Bank projected the Russian economy to shrink by 7%, a recession similar to the economic collapse of the 1998 Moratorium Crisis, which led to a debt default and the ruble’s devaluation. The document was released this Friday (4/3). Goldman Sachs estimates the same 7% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year. Bloomberg Economics forecasts a 9% drop. For comparison, in 1998, amid the debt crisis, Russia’s economy shrank by 5.3%.

The projection comes on the heels of President Vladimir Putin’s order to invade Ukraine last week, which led to Russia being subject to intense sanctions – this was the international response to the invasion, through economic pressure on Moscow.

international sanctions

The sanctions applied by the United States and the European Union occurred through trade, finance and travel, in addition to the freezing of reserves in their central banks and in the global Swift system, which keeps part of Russian international capital illiquid. Another part is allocated to the Chinese financial system, which could mitigate the crisis.

“Sanctions undermine the two pillars that promote stability – foreign currency reserves and Russia’s current account surplus,” economists at JPMorgan, led by Bruce Kasman, said in their report. “Sanctions will hit their mark on the Russian economy, which now appears destined for a deep recession.”