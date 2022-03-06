Kiev residents rush to catch trains to the border as Russians approach – International

KIEV — Kiev’s central railway station erupted into dramatic chaos on Friday as thousands of people, mostly women and children, rushed to catch trains, fearing that opportunities were running out to escape the city to the west.

Several large explosions rocked the city on Friday, but it was unclear what was hit and with what type of ammunition. A silver metallic tail of what appeared to be a cruise missile landed in a parking lot.

the military of Ukraine said in a statement that the Russian army’s main objective now is to encircle the capital, although most of the Russian advances earlier this week took place in southern Ukraine. A column of Russian tanks and other vehicles, some 64 kilometers long, remained stationary on a road northwest of Kiev.

Most of the fighting took place in small towns in the vicinity of Kiev from the northwest, while the city was apparently only hit by long-range rockets and other munitions. A battle for control of a small airport 35 kilometers northwest in Hostomel continued, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian military officials claimed to have recaptured the site a second time, although this claim cannot be independently verified. In a worrying sign, even as people rushed to the train station in Kiev hoping to travel west, a new stream of refugees began moving into the city from the northwest.

Trains with women and children arrived in Kiev from Irpin in the northwest. A train conductor said the Russian military was now locked in combat with Ukrainian forces on the railway tracks in that direction, suggesting some progress by the Russian army in circling the capital to the west.

Roads and rail lines remain open to the southwest of the city. But evacuee trains, where people are crammed into aisles with only children allowed access, have not been able to take everyone.

Crowds remained on the platform on Friday as a train departed, traveling to Lviv.

“It’s not the first day we’ve tried it,” said Oksana Gorbula, a Kiev resident who was traveling with her sister and two nieces. “Look at this crowd. We will never get along, you can see that clearly.”

She said the group would likely give up trying to escape the city and move to the safety of the city’s subway station. / The New York Times