Know the symptoms of rheumatic fever, tiktoker disease Wue Silva

Wueverton da Silva Pereira, known as Wue Silva on TikTok, remains hospitalized in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina.

The young man, 20 years old, was admitted to the health unit with constant fever, in addition to body aches. After an extensive investigation, doctors diagnosed rheumatic fever.

With no hand and leg movements and swollen joints, Wue Silva has shared the moments of suffering on social media.

“Seven days in bed, not being able to get up, not doing anything, but I will get through this,” he said in a video on Thursday (3/3).

After the tiktoker story went viral, there are many questions about the disease and its severity.

But what is rheumatic fever?

According to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, rheumatic fever is an inflammatory disease that appears about two weeks after a throat infection caused by a bacteria, known as streptococcus, untreated or inadequately treated.

The disease occurs at any age, however, it is more common to affect children aged 5 to 15 years, who are born with a genetic predisposition to it.

In addition to compromising the joints, the condition can affect the heart, brain and skin, leaving serious sequelae.

Rheumatic fever occurs in outbreaks and, if not prevented, with each outbreak the chance of serious heart damage increases.

what are the symptoms

According to the Rheumatology Service of the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP), symptoms include:

– Fever, edema (swelling) and joint pain (especially knees, elbows and ankles), about two weeks after a poorly healed throat infection;

– Sometimes the patient cannot walk because of the pain;

– When it reaches the heart, the patient usually feels constant tiredness, shortness of breath and the feeling of a racing heart.

What is the treatment?

According to information from the Ministry of Health, from the diagnosis of the disease, it is necessary to use anti-inflammatory drugs and take an intramuscular injection of benzathine penicillin at intervals of up to 21 days, according to the doctor’s discretion to prevent new episodes of tonsillitis. bacterial.

The duration of treatment with penicillin depends on the severity of the cardiac injury, and should be carried out at least until the age of 25 years. Interrupting it can cause irreversible damage to the heart.

Also according to the folder, although it is a relatively easy disease to prevent, rheumatic fever, once established with severe cardiac injury, leads to repeated hospitalizations, complex cardiovascular surgical interventions and difficult drug treatment.

Therefore, early diagnosis of cases of bacterial tonsillitis is essential, especially among school-age children, and referral of these suspected cases for the most appropriate treatment.

In the case of Wue Silva, the treatment is being carried out with the use of antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and analgesics, while the family is looking for specialists in the area.