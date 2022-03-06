Kombucha: what is trendy tea? Is he good or bad? Does drinking improve the health of those who consume it? | Health

With an intense and characteristic flavor, appreciated by lovers of homemade fermentation and healthy eating, kombucha is an increasingly popular tea.

However, experts consulted by the g1 point out that science still debates the popular benefits of the drinkwhich has one of its fundamental ingredients considered as “almost an unknown”, but that still moves a market of 19 million reais in Brazil alone, according to the Brazilian Association of Kombucha (ABKOM).

In this report, understand, in 6 topics, about what is known and what still remains to be known about the drink:

What is it, how is it made and where did it come from? Does consumption present any health risk? What is known about its benefits? Why is science still debating its health effects? What studies need to be done? Why is kombucha considered an “unknown”?

1 of 2 The list of claimed benefits of kombucha is immense, but scientists still debate its health effects. — Photo: Pexels The list of claimed benefits of kombucha is immense, but scientists are still debating its health effects. — Photo: Pexels

Kombucha is a bitter-tasting tea, produced from the fermentation (that is, the chemical process caused by microorganisms that grow in the absence of air) of a combination of bacteria and yeast.

This group, called scoby symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), is the result of the fermentation of sugar, tea, usually black or green, and the liquid from a previous production. The scoby “feeds” on the sugar over the course of a few days, giving the drink its carbonated appearance and its characteristic bittersweet taste.

Tea slimming? Can I mix herbs? Understand role in weight loss and risks to the body

HC doctor warns about the use of slimming tea after the case of a woman who needs a liver transplant

Experts suggest that this “immortality tea”, as it was known, emerged in the middle of the 3rd century, but its origin is still uncertain.

“There are researchers who claim to be a drink originally from Manchuria, which today is equivalent to the region in northeast China”, explains Camile Cecconi, master and doctor in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Vale do Itajaí.

What is known, in fact, is that the drink with an intense flavor has always been associated with several benefits that, however, are still under debate by science.

Although always worshiped for its supposed effects, scholars on the subject suggest that, throughout the 20th century, tea gained a lot of popularity in European countries, mainly due to a 1960 Swiss study that suggested that drinking kombucha was as beneficial as eating it. another type of fermented food: yogurt.

In Brazil, the product began to be consumed by people who made its artisanal production and, in recent years, it has increasingly gained market shelves.

2) Does consumption present any health risk?

The main risks are associated with the consumption of artisanal production. Ceconni explains that the possibility of poisoning by lead, a substance present in the enamel pigment used in some ceramic pots where fermentation is carried out, is reported in some research.

With this in mind, the expert points out that the most suitable materials for production are glass and stainless steel.

Apart from that, in addition to taking care of the utensils, hygiene in the preparation stages is essential to avoid microbiological contamination.

The danger of ‘natural products’ that promise quick weight loss but can cost you your life

Sale of natural, vegetarian and vegan products grows in e-commerce

Another essential factor, according to Ceconni, is the use of a container with a wide mouth so that there is exchange of air with the environment. This container, in turn, must be covered with a clean gauze or cloth so that insects and contaminants enter the drink.

Regarding the amount of consumption, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a limit of 300 milliliters (ml) per day. Despite this, Ceconni points out that, like everything else in nutrition, the “ideal” amount will depend a lot from person to person.

“There are people who, with consumption of 100 ml, for example, report a laxative effect, others do not, so it really depends”.

2 of 2 The experts heard by the g1 are clear and warn that research still needs to be done so that its benefits, therapeutic effects and possible toxicities are more accurately evaluated. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo The experts heard by g1 are clear and warn that research still needs to be done so that its benefits, therapeutic effects and possible toxicities can be evaluated more accurately. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

3) What is known about its benefits?

The list of claimed benefits is immense, ranging from regulating the intestinal flora, strengthening immunity, helping with diabetes and even increasing the body’s resistance to cancer.

However, the experts consulted by the g1 are clear and warn that Research still needs to be done so that its benefits, therapeutic effects and possible toxicities can be more accurately evaluated.

“The science behind kombucha has exploded since 2018; many studies are still to come”, highlights Julie Kapp, professor at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, USA.

“We simply don’t know whether the claims about kombucha are true or not until the results of new studies emerge,” he adds.

4) Why is this a debate?

The whole question has to do with the type of studies that have been conducted and what science knows about the benefits of probiotics.microorganisms that regulate intestinal health, and consequently, our body (learn more about probiotics below).

Most of the research on the millenary drink has been done using animal models, cell lines, test tubes, etc., techniques historically important to science, but which cannot be taken as conclusive.

These pre-clinical studies do provide scientific evidence, but their results must be interpreted as preliminary, explains Camile Ceconni.

“We cannot assume that what has been evidenced in these studies will occur in the same way in the human body, which is much more complex.”

5) What studies need to be done?

Randomized clinical studies on the subject are rare. These RCTs (randomized controlled trial) are considered the “gold standard” for doing a very accurate analysis: they divide groups that receive a certain treatment and others that receive placebo. Thus, researchers are able to make comparisons more rigorously.

In 2018, for example, scientists at Lund University in Sweden carried out an analysis of the type: one group of people was given water and the other kombucha. However, the results of this research have not yet been published.

(VIDEO: Kombucha, experts explain what is the age-old tea that is in vogue.)

Kombucha: experts explain what is the millennial tea that is in fashion

In the US alone, three other studies of this type are under development. Kapp, who is leading one of them, explains that these surveys are rare because they are expensive and time consuming.

“In our case, the results are delayed because the onset of the pandemic has diminished our ability to conduct research. This is probably true for the other RCTs.”

Furthermore, Radomir Malbaša, professor of Applied Chemistry and Engineering at the University of Novi Sad in Serbia, explains that kombucha is not a “classic” drug produced by pharmaceutical companies, but rather a food supplement made mainly at home. That’s why it’s very difficult to do a full clinical study on it, he explains.

“The beneficial effects attributed to kombucha are reported by long-term users, you can’t expect kombucha to help after just a few cups,” he says.

6) The unknown of kombucha

Although scientists are still debating whether the bacteria present in kombucha can be classified as probiotics, several brands sold in Brazil label their products as such and still have prohibited functional properties.

In a 2020 analysis of the suitability of 24 samples marketed in the country, researchers from the Federal University of Goiás reported that some beverages indicated properties that could not be demonstrated or even medicinal or therapeutic functions, which is prohibited by a 1999 Anvisa resolution.

A 2018 study by the Universidade Nova de Lisboa even concluded that the kombucha microbiota, that is, its population of microorganisms, “it’s almost a mystery” and that science still needs to investigate how these living beings interact with each other.

10 nutrition tips for heart health, according to the American Association

‘Beauty chip’: endocrinology society ‘rejects’ use of hormonal implants

Allied to this, in 2019, a review of the scientific literature on “good bacteria”, as probiotics are called, concluded that “The benefits and feasibility of consuming probiotics in healthy adults remain unclear.”

“What we have in fact scientific is that the bacteria present in unpasteurized kombucha have the probiotic properties,” explains Malbaša.

Kapp adds that what science actually knows is that kombucha (in its raw form) is a compound of live microorganisms that presents a “cocktail” of substances, including fiber, vitamins and minerals. But the teacher makes a warning.