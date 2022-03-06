Law enacted with new rules for coverage of health plans – News

04/03/2022 – 10:37

Depositphotos Law creates a commission to advise the ANS in decisions on new technologies and medicines

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14,307/22, which defines rules for the incorporation of new treatments into health plans and insurance, such as those related to the fight against cancer. The text was published this Friday (4), without vetoes.

By law, the deadline for the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to complete the analysis of the process of inclusion of procedures and medicines in the mandatory list will be 180 days, extendable for another 90 days.

The sanctioned rule originates from Provisional Measure 1067/21, approved in the Chamber of Deputies based on the opinion of deputy Silvia Cristina (PDT-RO).

oral chemotherapy

The new law makes it possible to include coverage of oral and home treatment against cancer in the list of procedures of health plans and determines that this coverage will be mandatory, if the medications already have approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

However, this inclusion in the list must follow the deadline stipulated for the conclusion of the processes on the medicines (120 days, extendable for 60 calendar days). The text guarantees the automatic obligation of medicines and treatments until the final decision, if the deadline is not met.

The continuity of the treatment under analysis will also be guaranteed, even if this decision is unfavorable.

All the rules apply to the ongoing analysis processes and the ANS will now have 180 days to regulate the matter.

Advice

Law 14,307/22 also creates a technical support committee to advise the ANS in making decisions on new technologies and medicines, including transplants and highly complex procedures.

The Committee for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health will have its composition and functioning defined in regulation, but the text guarantees representation of various sectors, such as the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), an entity representing consumers of health plans and representative of the plans.

previous veto

The new law is part of a political agreement to maintain President Bolsonaro’s total veto of Senate Bill 6330/19, which required health plans to cover customer spending on home and oral cancer drugs. . At the time, the presidential veto was criticized by congressmen and members of the medical profession.

To get around the situation, Bolsonaro edited MP 1067/21 in exchange for maintaining the veto.

Reporting – Janary Junior

Editing – Natalia Doederlein