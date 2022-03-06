Man goes to court for SUS to confirm third dose of vaccine against Covid-19

Decision of the 1st Federal Court of Campo Grande obliges Data SUS (Department of Informatics of the SUS) to insert in its system the certification of the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to a man from the Capital, who confirmed that he had received the booster of the immunizing agent, but the information was not released. As a result, he found himself at a loss.

The habeas data request – which guarantees access and correction of information – was submitted requesting the rectification of the complainant’s data, in order to include the application of the third dose of the vaccine on December 1, at the Albano Franco drive-thru, including the type of vaccine applied (Pfizer) and the vaccinator.

The measure was necessary to guarantee the author of the action the ticket to Madrid, where he must travel in June this year. Spain, like other countries, requires a health passport to authorize the entry of Brazilians. The Spanish embassy requires the presentation of the certificate issued by Data SUS to release entry into the country.

The problem is that, until the lawsuit was filed, the Conect SUS system – which involves the insertion and display of data on vaccination against the new coronavirus – had not included the third dose in the claimant’s data. Two administrative requests were made for the correction of information, which had generic responses and were not met.

“Everyone has the right to rectify incorrect information in public databases, and as in the present case, sensitive data, within the legal term. Thus, there is no other alternative for the plaintiff than to file the present Habeas Data”, cites the lawsuit.

According to the magistrate responsible, “habeas data is a procedural instrument made available to the individual or legal entity to ensure access and knowledge of records of information concerning the person or activity of the applicant, as well as to enable him to rectify said information. ”.

In the action, the intention was to rectify information about the doses of vaccines already received and that are incompletely included in the Conect SUS, which is also proven by documents that demonstrate the attempt, without success, to correct the data through administrative means. And, given the proof that the author was immunized and the risk to international travel, a period of five days was given for Data SUS to rectify the information.

The decision of the 1st Federal Court of Campo Grande was published this Friday (4) in the Federal Justice Gazette.