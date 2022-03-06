Map Shows Where Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plants Are Located | World

The Russian attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine was considered an unprecedented act.

A military action, amid the invasion of Ukraine, left “several dead and wounded”, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“We survived a night that could have interrupted the course of history, the history of Ukraine, the history of Europe,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The fire has been brought under control, and the plant’s integrity is guaranteed, according to authorities and experts. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that radiation is maintained at normal levels.

Zaporizhia is one of several nuclear power plants in Ukraine. In total, there are four active plants, with 15 reactors: 4 in Rivne, 2 in Khmeltniski (two others were under construction), 3 in Southern Ukraine and 6 in Zaporizhia.

On its territory are also the remains of the Soviet Chernobyl plant, with its four reactors, now deactivated.

The site is under special protection after the disastrous 1986 explosion, which caused the release of radioactivity across much of Europe and left tens of thousands of victims.

Map of nuclear power plants in Ukraine — Photo: BBC

In Ukraine, nuclear power has become increasingly important for the country’s energy supply.

In 2014, Russian-backed separatist groups took control of the large coal-producing region of Donbas in the south. Until then, coal generated 41% of the country’s energy.

That’s why the country turned to nuclear energy, as well as other renewable sources, to make up for the deficit. Nuclear power currently generates nearly half of the electricity that Ukraine uses.

The country also has radioactive disposal sites that store waste from nuclear power plant operations.

What would happen in a direct attack on the reactor?

Claire Corkhill, an expert on nuclear materials at the University of Sheffield in the UK, tells the BBC that there are several mechanisms to avoid risks from radioactivity.

“If there was a fire inside the reactor building, the automatic safety systems would extinguish it instantly,” he explains.

“The reactor buildings themselves are quite robust, so nuclear fuel must be quite safe there.

An explosion would only happen if there was a nuclear meltdown, which could be caused by a failure in the supply of electricity to the site and damage to the backup generators.

Only if this happens at a working nuclear power plant, “could there be an explosion like the one that happened in Fukushima” in 2011.

If the reactor – the device that generates power in a nuclear power plant – and the building that houses it have been damaged, it can cause the reactor to overheat and melt the core.

If people are exposed to this radiation, it could have serious immediate and long-term impacts on their health, including cancer.

That’s what happened at Chernobyl, in the worst nuclear incident in history.

In Zaporizhia, only reactor 4 was operating at 60% capacity at the time of the attack. It was then shut down, meaning that a nuclear meltdown could not have occurred afterwards.

Reactors 5 and 6 were “on hold”, which is a low power regime, the IAEA said.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya assured that his country’s troops took control of the Zaporizhia plant to “guarantee” electricity for civilians.

However, since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has expressed concern that Moscow is trying to gain control of the plants and their nuclear materials.

Graham Allison, a nuclear safety expert at Harvard University in the United States, told the BBC that rather than a direct attack on the nuclear plant, it was more likely that Russian forces were trying to “cut off the electricity supply in the surrounding area”.